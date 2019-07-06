J&K approves decentralisation of disbursement of honorarium to anganwadi workers

SRINAGAR: The State administration on Saturday approved decentralisation of disbursement of honorarium to anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme through direct benefit transfer (DBT), an official spokesman said.

The decision was taken by the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

It approved the decentralisation of disbursement of honorarium to anganwadi workers and helpers under the ICDS Scheme and its disbursement through gram panchayats, the spokesman said. (AGENCIES)