J-K Govt approves Aadhaar-linked payment mode for disbursal of pension

SRINAGAR: Government on Saturday approved Aadhaar-linked payment mode for disbursal of pension to beneficiaries under various central and state sponsored schemes in order to ensure transparency and avoid delays, an official spokesperson said.

The decision was made when the State Administrative Council (SAC) met under chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik in order to ensure transparency and avoid delays in disbursement of pension to eligible old-aged, widows and physically challenged persons, he said. (AGENCIES)