J&K ANTF busts interstate gang of smugglers, arrests five with intoxicants, poppy straw

JAMMU: Tightening noose against drug peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Task Force have busted a gang of interstate smugglers by arresting five persons with contraband of poppy straw and intoxicants in separate incidents.

Sharing details, SSP J&K ANTF, Vinay Kumar on Wednesday said that in two back to back seizures, the team has recovered huge quantities of drugs from five interstate Narco Smugglers.

“On receiving a specific input regarding large quantity of Psychotropic Substances been transported from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, ANTF sleuths laid nakas at various places in and around Jammu on the highway and intercepted a car (DL1ZC-3148) and a truck (PB65L-1769),” said the SSP.

He said that on thorough checking, a huge quantity of banned drugs was recovered which were being transported from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

The seized consignment includes Welcyrex Syrup 100 Ml & Torvirex Syrup 100Ml (13920), Spasmo Proxyvon plus capsules (20160).

This is one of the biggest seizures of such drugs in recent times in JK UT, he said adding that total four persons have been arrested and identified as Jaspreet Singh (Truck Driver) of Jandiala Tehsil, Ghar Shankar, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Gurpreet Singh of Pind Jagatpur, Tehsil Balachor, District Navashar, Punjab, Mandeep Bhatti (Car Driver), of Janakpuri, New Delhi and Ravi Kumar of Adarsh Mohalla, Mojpur.

The top cop said that the Modus Operandi of the Smugglers was to run an advance car for security clearance while the consignments were hidden in the truck which was following the car at some distance.

The drugs were seized on the spot and all four Narco Smugglers were arrested.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered. ANTF is investigating the forward and backward linkages of these smugglers.

Meanwhile in another instance, the SSP said that on specific inputs, the ANTF team recovered 93 kgs of Poppy Straw from a jeet (PB06AS-0153) which was carrying this consignment from Narwal Jammu to Punjab.

The driver identified as Jagjit Singh, resident Sri Hargovindpur Gurudaspur, Punjab has been arrested, he said adding that a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on. (AGENCY)