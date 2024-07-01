J&K | Anantnag Police Registers First FIR Under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

SRINAGAR, Jul 1: Police in southern Anantnag district have registered the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which was implemented across Jammu and Kashmir today.

This historic event marks the beginning of a new era in the justice delivery system within the Kashmir Zone, said a spokesman of Anantnag Police.

The case, documented as FIR No. 143/2024, has been registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

This sets a vital precedent for the implementation of the new criminal law framework and underscores the swift and decisive action taken by the Anantnag Police to uphold the law and ensure justice for all.