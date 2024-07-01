Fintech company Olyv expects FY25 revenue to rise 40 pc to Rs 350 cr

NEW DELHI, July 1: Fintech firm Olyv expects its FY25 revenue to grow by 40 per cent to Rs 350 crore mainly on account of increase in user base, large ticket loans and expansion of portfolio, a top company official said on Monday.

The company claims to have more than doubled its revenue to around Rs 250 crore in FY24 on a year-on-year basis.

“Olyv has shown remarkable growth, with current revenue reaching Rs 250 crore, up from Rs 116 crore last year, reflecting a 76 per cent increase in business volumes. The company projects that its revenue for FY25 will be approximately Rs 350 crore. This growth is expected to be driven by several key factors, such as an exponential user growth, an increase in larger ticket size loans, and the launch of new products,” Olyv Co-Founder and CEO, Rohit Garg told PTI.

Olyv claims that the monthly active user base on the platform grew by 80 per cent year-on-year to 26 lakh.

The company partners with RBI-registered non-banking financial companies to facilitate personal loans to self-employed and salaried individuals.

“For the upcoming years, we are bullish on fortifying our digital financial platform-play to partner customers across their financial journeys, unlocking newer customer segments and further strengthening our presence in tier-2 and beyond cities. Our goal is to reach USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,200 crore) in assets under management over the next 3 years,” Garg said. (PTI)