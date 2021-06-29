J&K among top 10 states, UTs in terms of food security & nutrition

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is among top 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) in terms of food security and nutrition and efforts are being made to further improve outreach of the programmes initiated by the government in this regard, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He said that the Directorate of Economics and Statistics today celebrated Statistics Day in Jammu and Kashmir as part of all India programme to commemorate the contribution of Late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis towards Indian Statistical System.

He said the theme for this year’s Statistics Day is Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-2 (End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture) which highlights the interdependence between food security, nutrition, land use transformation, productivity and sustainable agriculture. “The aim of this goal is to ensure that everyone has access to adequate and good-quality food to lead a healthy life,” he said.

He said during the programme, presentations on theme of the day were given by the known personalities in the field of Statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and National Statistical Institute.

“Later, the winners of Professor P C Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2021, Prof P C Mahalanobis National Award for Young Statistician, 2021 and Spot Essay writing Competition, 2021were felicitated,” he said.

He said the “Statistics Day” is being celebrated every year with an aim to inspire statisticians, especially young researchers and planners, working in various fields of economic planning to accept new emerging challenges in the collection of quality data and develop new approaches for its holistic appreciation aimed at helping the planners to frame policies for development activities.