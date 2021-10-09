J&K: Administrative Approval given for District Court Complex, Kathua

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded the administrative approval for construction of the District Court Complex at Kathua at an estimated cost of Rs. 29.73 crore.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Earlier, two new courts of Additional District & Sessions Judge and Munsif were created in the District Court Kathua, which were made functional temporarily in the existing infrastructure.

The construction of the District Court Complex will provide the required office space for their smooth functioning besides establishing new infrastructure for auxiliary business units, food courts, stationery depots, vendor shops etc.