AC approves creation of posts in the Health Department

SRINAGAR, Oct 09: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Health and Medical Education Department to create 24 posts for strengthening the Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, Anantnag.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The hospital has been created under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely “Capacity Building for Developing Trauma Care Faculties on the National Highway” with an aim to strengthen the trauma services in existing health care institutions along the National Highways. The objective is to bring down preventable deaths because of road accidents by developing a trauma care network in which no trauma victim has to be transported for more than 50 kms.

The trauma hospital will now engage 24 additional consultant surgeons, physicians, anesthetists, ortho-surgeons, radiologists, and medical officers, besides sufficient para-medical staff and technicians for ensuring round-the-clock critical care to the patients from south Kashmir and reduce accident-related casualties due to complex injuries.

In addition, the Administrative Council also approved creation of one post of Professor in the Department of Blood Bank in Government Medical College, Srinagar. This will address the gaps pointed out by the National Medical Commission and also to fulfill the norms for starting of DNB courses in the college.