J&K Admin making relentless efforts to bridge health gap of citizens: LG

Sinha e-inaugurates Rotary Club of India’s Medical Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today virtually inaugurated the Medical Camp organized by Rotary Club of India in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

The Medical Camp will focus on surgery in the specialty of Ophthalmology, General and Laparoscopic surgery, Gynecology, Orthopedics, ENT, Plastic surgery, Pediatric surgery and cancer.

In his address, the Lt Governor commended the joint endeavor of Rotary Club of India and Health Department of J&K. He expressed his gratitude and admiration to the Doctors and Nursing community for their selfless service to the people.

“Rotary Club is a symbol of selflessness and in coordination with 450 staff of health departments, they aim to contribute in overall well-being of common man,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the J&K Administration to bridge the health gap of the citizens of the UT.

“It is our solemn commitment to completely transform the delivery of healthcare services in the UT and strengthen the healthcare system,” the Lt Governor said.

In the last three years, tremendous work has been done to remove the imbalance in healthcare infrastructure and facilities to make healthcare accessible to all, he said.

We have strengthened the Primary and Community Health Centres in far-flung areas besides building new public health infrastructure. We have also ensured public health standards to provide quality health services to the citizens, the Lt Governor added.

He said with the substantial improvement in Health infrastructure and high per capita health allocation, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as one of the top-performing states/UTs of the country on key health parameters.

The Lt Governor asked the members of Rotary Club India and J&K Health Department to organize a similar Medical Camp in Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar districts in the month of February next year.

Dr Rajiv Pradhan¸ Organizer of the Medical camp briefed on the key initiatives of the Rotary Club of India in the health sector. He expressed gratitude to the UT administration for the support and assistance in their efforts to organize the medical camp and serve the people in Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education, members of Rotary Club, senior officers, doctors, paramedical staff attended the inaugural ceremony, in person and through virtual mode.