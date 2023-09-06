Grand Shobha Yatra taken out on eve of Shri Krishna Janamashtami

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: On the eve of Shri Krishna Janamashtami, an impressive Shobha Yatra was taken out in Jammu city with traditional religious fervor.

Comprising glittering Jhankis depicting the important life moments of Lord Krishna, the Shobha Yatra took off from Shri Raghunath Ji Temple and passed through various Bazars of the city before its culmination at the starting point.

The Shobha Yatra was taken out by J&K Dharmarth Trust, in collaboration with the Sanatan Dharm Sabha and Dharmik Youvak Mandal. Several other social and religious organizations also took active part in the Yatra.

Thousands of devotees, comprising prominent citizens, politicians and heads of social and religious organizations participated in the Shobha Yatra, which was accorded rousing reception by traders and others organizations. Members of Muslim community also accorded a warm reception to the Yatra enroute and greeted the participants.

Besides ensuring a tight security for avoiding any untoward incident, the administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Shobha Yatra, which is taken out every year on the eve of Shri Krishna Janamashtami.

Before commencement of the Shobha Yatra, Murti Poojan was performed at Shri Raghunath Ji Temple by Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust. Thereafter, Rath Poojan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies were also performed amid religious rituals and chanting of Vedic hymns.

Mayor Rajinder Sharma, former minister Ajay Sadhotra, CCI President Arun Gupta, Parshotam Kumar Dadeechi (President of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha), Purnima Sharma (former Deputy Mayor) and others were present on the occasion.

Thereafter, the Shobha Yatra started from Shri Raghunathji Temple and passed through Residency Road, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, City Chowk, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazaar, Raj Tilak Road, Raghunath Bazaar and finally culminated at Shri Raghunath Ji Temple.

During the Shobha Yatra, several senior police officers also marked their presence to make arrangements robust and incident-free. Besides, J&K SDRF personnel were also deployed.

Meanwhile, reports said that similar Shobha Yatras were taken out in other parts of Jammu. Brahma Kumaris Chritra Nirman Bhawan also organized a Jhanki in this connection, wherein SSP Rakesh Parihar was the chief guest.