Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 87 fresh COVID positive cases.

Among them, 52 were recorded in Jammu division and 35 in the Kashmir valley.

At the same time, 152 COVID patients recovered including 53 in Jammu and 99 in Kashmir.

A total of 2199 COVID tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir now has 574 active positive cases—273 in Jammu region and 301 in Kashmir division.