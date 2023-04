4 JKAS officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of four JKAS officers.

Sumera Shamim, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps) Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Dilshada Akhter, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Kashmir was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Nighat Alam, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Srinagar was transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Muneer Ahmed Bhat, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.