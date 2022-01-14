J&K activist arrested for inciting violence using social media: Police

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo for allegedly inciting violence through social media platforms.

Untoo, a resident of Kupwara district, is chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said, “It was reliably learnt that Mohd Ahsan Untoo…a proactive secessionist, is an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces, titled ‘Radio Resistance Kashmir’, led by two known secessionists Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr. Asif Dar.” He said Thakur and Dar who are accused in several cases along with Untoo were actively spreading hatred against the Union of India on social media platforms.

By spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech through these social media spaces, Untoo is not only threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of the union territory, but also spreading disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India, the spokesman said.

He said Untoo is also actively spreading the terrorist, secessionist agenda and is thus inciting the youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities.

“As the aforementioned activities by Untoo amounts to commission of cognizable offence by him, accordingly Srinagar Police…registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law,” he said.

The spokesman said the investigation into the matter has been initiated and the accused has been arrested and is on police remand. (Agencies)