Farooq Abdullah asks administration to ramp up efforts to tackle Covid

Jammu, Jan 14: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked the administration of J&K to ratchet up a multi-fold strategy to tackle the imminent third wave of Covid.

In a statement, Abdullah said, “I hope the incumbent administration is ready to tackle the imminent third wave because they have learnt their lessons from the first and second Covid wave, which had battered Jammu and Kashmir. I hope the imminent third Wave is not treated casually.”

Vaccination, Abdullah said, is the only bulwark against the third wave. “There are other measures that the J&K administration must immediately tend to besides ensuring inoculation of booster doses, which should be made to protect especially those who have co-morbidities and healthcare workers,” he said.

“Stringent actions to detect, treat and reduce the transmission of the virus should also be part of the road map to curb the sprawl of this deadly disease,” he added.