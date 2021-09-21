J&K: ACB traps Patwari taking a bribe of Rs 15,000

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging therein that Patwari Halqa Dab Wakura, Ganderbal namely Ajaz Ahmad Bhat is demanding Rs. 20,000/- as bribe to issue the revenue extracts of land situated at Dab Wakura, Batpora Rab Rakhtar in favour of the complainant and thereafter negotiation between the complainant and patwari concerned, the matter was settled at Rs. 15000.

On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No.28 of 2021, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Aijaz Ahmad, Patwari, Halqa Dab Wakura while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs. 15000/- from the complainant. The amount of bribe was recovered on the spot in presence of independent witness. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB.

Further investigation is in progress.