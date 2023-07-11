J&K | ACB Arrests Clerk While Accepting Bribe In Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jul 11: ACB traps and arrests Saifudin Wani, clerk in the office of District Industrial Complex, Kupwara while demanding & accepting the bribe of ₹5000 for helping processing case of complainant wife.

A complaint was received by Anti Corruption Bureau alleging therein that the complainant prepared file of his wife for establishing a unit under District industries for the activity Tailoring & preparation of Ready made Garments under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP) . He applied with DIC Kupwara on 06-08-2021. He complained that he is being made to run for one formality or the other and the case of his wife under PMEGP is not being processed on merit for past 2 years. . The case of the complainant delayed for two years for want of bribe under PMEGP.

He further alleged that despite the fact that he had completed all the formalities in the file the officers/officials posted at DIC Kupwara fail to process the genuine case of his wife, that even after lapse of considerable time no action was taken on the said file. He is now being asked to pay bribe in order to approve the case and sent it to Punjab National Bank for release of loan amount disbursement.

The complainant further alleged that one of the employee of the DIstrict Industrial Centre, Kupwara Saifudin Wani is presently demanding the bribe of Rs. 5000/- from him. He lodged his complaint with ACB requesting therein for legal action against concerned.

As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 by accused public servant namely Safudin Wani, posted in the office of DIC Kupwara, accordingly a Case FIR No. 05/2023 was registered at Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau Baramulla U/S 7 of the P.C Act 1988 & the investigation were initiated.

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a trap and caught the accused official of DIC Kupwara red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹5000. He was arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities.

The role of other officials/ officers of the DIC Kupwara is also being looked into & investigations are also looking into the circumstances under which the case of the complainant’s wife was delayed for two years and was approved immediately after receipt of the bribe amount.

Further investigation in the case are going on.