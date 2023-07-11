Amarnath Yatra 2023 | 18,137 Yatris Performed Darshans At Holy Cave

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: New batches of yatries continue come and pay obeisance at Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave.

All the base camps remained abuzz with yatries on Tuesday as 18137 yatries performed darshan including 12459 males, 5028 females, 470 children, 176 Sadhus and 01 Sadhvi besides 03 Transgenders.

The total number of pilgrims who visited the shrine from July 1st to till date is 137353.

The yatries were seen happy with the arrangements from the administration enroute to twin axis of yatra and also appreciated the hospitality of the people.

The administration had been proactive to maintain sanitation of treks and base camps to ensure clean and waste free pilgrimage.

Many efforts are being laid under Swachh Bharat and Swachh teerath programmes to maintain pollution & waste free cordial environment.

Besides, Special sanitation drives were carried out on Yatra routes to collect waste.