J&K | ACB Registers Case Against EO, Others In Misappropriation Of Funds

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case of Criminal misappropriation against Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Shopian, Ghulam Rasool Mir, Khilafwarzi Officer,Naseer Ahmad Indrabi, Head Assistant, Showkat Hussain Teli, Works Supervisor, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Driver and others under sections 5(1)(c)(d) r/w 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 and section 120-B RPC on the outcome of a verification,

During the course of verification, it surfaced that the Municipal Committee Shopian had purchased one Ashoka Leyland BS-IV Tipper from GeM Portal in the year 2018 against which they had issued fuel of 11,051 litres from January, 2018 to 31st March, 2020 by inflating the figures of fuel consumption.

The said Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Shopian constituted a committee which had fixed fuel consumption of 11 litres per hour against the said Tipper, whereas, the same during verification was computed only 3 litres per hour as per opinion of Mechanical Engineering Department. Thus, 8 litres of fuel per hour as such was usurped by the people at the helm of the Committee by misuse and abuse of their official position which aggregated to 11,051 litres for the above period. Besides, against an already grounded Tipper, the committee had also illegally issued fuel measuring 3566 litres from February, 2018 to March, 2020 causing misappropriation of funds amounting to several lakhs.

After registration of a case searches in accordance with law were conducted at the residential houses of the accused situated at Bemina Srinagar, Frestbal Pampore, Puchal Pulwma, Batpora Shopian and Hargam Shopian. During search some important documents related to the case were collected and consequently seized.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.