2 Udhampur Hotels Achieve Swachhata Green Leaf Rating

Heritage Patnitop receives 3 leaf rating; Subash Hotel Patnitop gets 1 leaf rating’

JAMMU, MARCH 13: In a significant development towards promoting cleanliness and sustainability, two hotels in Udhampur district have achieved Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings (SGLR) by completing self-certification compliance. This accomplishment highlights their commitment to maintain high standards of hygiene and environmental stewardship.

The self-certification compliance for Swachhata Green Leaf is a rigorous process that requires hotels to adhere to strict guidelines related to cleanliness, waste management, and sustainability practices. By successfully completing this process, these hotels have demonstrated their dedication to provide a clean and eco-friendly environment to their guests.

Hotel Heritage, Patnitop received 3 leaf rating and Subash Hotel Patnitop received 1 leaf rating.

The SGLR is divided into three major categories, in which ‘5 leaf’ certificate is provided to the establishments with best cleanliness, waste management, and sustainability practices followed by ‘3 leaf’ and ‘1 leaf’ rating system.

Director General Rural Sanitation, J&K, Anoo Malhotra said: “The achievement of Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings by these hotels is not only a testament to their commitment to excellence but also a commendable step towards promoting cleanliness and sustainability at tourist hill-station Patnitop in Udhampur district.”

Director General Rural Sanitation added that it is hoped that other hotels and establishments in the area will follow suit, contributing to the overall improvement of cleanliness and environmental standards in the area.

SGLR is a groundbreaking move to revolutionize sanitation practices within India’s expanding tourism industry, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, introduced the SGLR initiative.

The Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings scheme is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across India. The successful completion of the self-certification compliance by these hotels is a testament to the success of this mission and a shining example for others to follow.

Earlier this year, “National Pilot on Swachhata Green Leaf Rating in Hospitality Facilities” was launched at tourist place Pahalgam in district Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir and Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

Aligned with the Travel for LiFE programme under Mission LiFE, the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating initiative endeavours to promote sustainable tourism practices that harmonize with nature.