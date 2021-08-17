J&K: ACB produced charge sheet against 3 ex Govt officials

JAMMU, August 17: Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet in case FIR No. 29/2017 PS VOJ (now ACB Jammu) U/s 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and 120-B RPC against Ram Rakha then ZEO Chowki Choura, Jammu, Sheru Ram then Headmaster Govt. High School Mallah (now retired) Tarsem Lal then Chief Education Officer (now retired) and Priti Rani ReT Teacher.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations on receipt of a complaint lodged by one Kasturi Lal S/o Kaka Ram R/o Malla, Tehsil Karah Balli, District Jammu against Sheru Ram then Headmaster Govt. High School Mallah, and others that these public servants have misused their official positions for extraneous consideration to give undue benefit to one Priti Rani D/o Bachan Dass R/o Mallah, Tehsil Karah Balli District Jammu for appointing her as ReT Teacher in Govt. High School Mallah against the vacancy which was meant for ALC candidate. However, the accused beneficiary Priti Rani at the time of advertisement of post as well as at the time of joining was not possessing valid ALC certificate.

The investigation conducted has revealed that in order to confer undue benefit upon Preeti Rani, the then Chief Education Officer, Jammu, namely Tarsem Lal, by abuse and misuse of his official position as public servant vide endorsement No. CEOJ/7931 dated 28.05.2014 forwarded the said order to Zonal Education Officer, Chowki Choura. The Zonal Education Officer Chowki Choura who was well aware of the facts that neither Preeti Rani had submitted valid ALC Certificate at the time of submission of application form nor thereafter but nevertheless in order to confer undue benefit upon Preeti Rani by abuse and misuse of his official position as public servant issued engagement order vide No. ZEO/CC/SSA/14-15/1468-71 dated 29.05.2014 of Priti Rani as RET Teacher against the post of ALC at Govt. High School, Mallah.

The investigation further revealed that pursuant to said order Priti Rani joined at Govt. High School Mallah on 29.05.2014 but at the time of joining also she failed to produce the requisite valid ALC Certificate before the Headmaster Govt. High School, Mallah namely Sheru Ram. In furtherance to the criminal conspiracy hatched, then Headmaster Govt. High School, Mallah accepted her joining report and allowed her to perform her duties. The offence of conspiracy got established when after joining, said Preeti Rani was immediately transferred from said school to the Office of Chief Education Officer, Jammu by accused Tarsem Lal, then CEO, Jammu.

After completion of the investigation the charge sheet of the instant case for commission of offences U/s 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and 120-B RPC against all the above named accused persons was presented today before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing in the instant case has been fixed for 04-09-2021 for further proceedings.