J&K | 9 Residential Houses, 2 Cowsheds Gutted In Handwara Fire

SRINAGAR, July 14: At least nine residential houses and two cowsheds were gutted in a devastating fire incident that erupted during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

They said seven cows also died in the fire incident.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said a fire broke out in the Rajwara area in a house during the intervening night of July 13/14 and engulfed other nearby houses, causing extensive damage to nine residential houses and two cowsheds.

In the blaze, two three storey, five double storey and two single storey residential houses, besides two cowsheds, were gutted, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot from various stations in the subdistrict of Handwara to douse the leaping flames, which brought the fire under control.

A civilian was also injured during the incident and was shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said. (Agencies)