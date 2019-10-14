Jio unveils AI-powered video call assistant

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled its patent-filed innovation– an artificial intelligence-based video call assistant that can be accessed via a 4G phone call without having to install any other application.

The customer engagement video assistant solution has been developed by Reliance Jio in conjunction with US-based Radisys, a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary, a statement said.

The video bot can be customised to meet various customer engagement requirements while providing a human-like interaction, and has the potential to revolutionise customer support and customer communication use cases, it added.

“AI-based Jio Video Call Assistant empowers businesses and other users with a speedy and effortless resolution of repetitive queries from their customers, making their frontend communication smooth. It also helps brands to offer an efficient and effortless high-quality customer engagement experience,” it said.

In addition, the platform has an auto-learning feature that helps improve answering accuracy. (AGENCIES)