Jeweller’s killing?

A resident of Indira Nagar Srinagar Satpal Nischal living there for the last 50 years and doing the business of a gold smith of moderate means was shot dead at point blank range by some militants in his shop at Sarai Bala. This cold blooded murder raises many questions which need to be answered. Does anyone particularly from any place or area but having been not a state subject, deserve to be killed in Kashmir.? If his only fault, as analysed in preliminary investigations by the Police, was his obtaining the new Domicile Certificate for which he was all entitled to, is a matter to be felt concerned about and dealt with sternly. Why could the police not get prior information about such designs and mechanisations of some elements working at the behest of their mentors from across the border? At least, such dastardly attack on the victim who was past his 65 years of age, could have been pre-empted. Were the CCTVs not in functional mode so as to record the movements of the killers so that they could have been apprehended immediately? That, the victim jeweller Nischal had bought the shop as well as a house in Srinagar even after continuously living there for more than half a century did not, under any civilised norm and human consideration, least under any law, make him any ”culprit” that the militants thought to kill him in broad day light. Under one pretext or the other, these amoral and reprobate agents of the enemy still go on killing innocent and unarmed people selectively.

While we deride and denigrate such a myopic mindset and condemn such a cowardly but dastardly act, we would like to send a note of caution to such misled and misguided elements that any type of violence, as a natural corollary, begets violence. Such elements should ponder over their deeds, as to who was behind promoting of such a dangerous mindset and what interest such promoters and handlers had in such acts getting executed at their behest. It is evident that no benefit of any sort of any daydreaming could accrue to them except bringing in more disaster and misery for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir , especially for the Kashmir valley. These elements definitely are waning and shrinking and getting neutralised too, they are having no support from the local people, their presence in hiding burrows and places are in fact being fully made known to authorities and one who took to gun had to be dealt with by a gun, must make them realise about their wasteful and unacceptable stand of whatever hue. When that is the ultimate drop scene of all this violence and myopic narrative issued by such elements and even by newer terror outfits frequently floated like changing of old shoes, there is no fun in pursuing such destructive agenda.

These terror outfits like newly floated some “Resistance Front ”must read the writing on the wall that their narrative and misinformation cannot in any case bring about any change in new Domicile Laws and provisions and any type of deceptive and mischievous propaganda also shall be of no avail. All such terror activities like the one under reference, grenade attack on Kathua temple and planning of series of attacks on temples in Poonch in Jammu region – were all signs of utter restlessness, defeat and frustration of militants. “Mainstream politicians” particularly from the valley, should clear their stand on violence and frenzy of such elements and condemn them in unequivocal terms.