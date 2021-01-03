Jammu Airport with better infrastructure

In fact, Jammu Airport has virtually been clamouring for providing improved and extended infrastructure so that aircraft of every type could take off and land irrespective of constraints like fog, poor visibility and the like on account of which passengers had to face inconvenience of many hues. However, it is a matter of relief that now upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been commissioned at the airport. However, many hiccups were seen in its installation as in March 2019, it was withdrawn due to renovations of the airport runway and only now, a revised improved version is installed.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) had, through its technical wing of Flight Inspection Unit (FIU), prior to commissioning of the upgraded instrument conducted necessary tests and other requirements for the purpose. For landing of any aircraft, ground based support is necessary and the new upgraded instrument plays that part by providing precision lateral and vertical guidance to an approaching aircraft for landing on the runway. Usually, advanced lighting system, in precise simple parlance, is provided to guide the approaching aircraft. Usually whenever a flight destined for Jammu from any airport was taking off, in many cases on entering the UT , fog and poor visibility was either keeping the aircraft airborne making several attempts to land or in many cases diverting to other nearest airport. All that was putting the passengers to discomfiture. Now, with this precision landing aid, landing constraints shall be a thing of the past.