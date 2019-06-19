Jet: Pilots,engineers unions, 2 Dutch vendors want to be made parties; hearing from Thursday

MUMBAI, June 19:The pilots and engineers unions
of Jet Airways and two Dutch logistics vendors to the grounded
airline Wednesday moved the NCLT seeking them to be made
parties to the bankruptcy hearings, which the tribunal will
begin from Thursday.
The consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank had
filed for bankruptcy Tuesday at the Mumbai bench of the
National Company Law Tribunal, seeking to recover over Rs
8,500 crore of their funds from the airline that was formally
grounded on April 17.
While, the pilots and engineers unions want to be made
party to the case, the representatives of two Dutch firms want
the tribunal’s nod to make an intervention petition.
It can be noted that two logistics vendors of Jet in
the Netherlands had confiscated a passenger jet at the
Amsterdam airport late March seeking dues and a local had in
May ordered bankruptcy process against the grounded airline
and had appointed Rocco Mulder as the administrator for the
bankruptcy proceedings.
The names of the vendors are not known immediately.
The NCLT tribunal comprising VP Singh and Ravikumar
Duraisamy adjourned the matter to Thursday for when it will
also hear these intervention applications.
Jet Airways owes over Rs 3,000 crore to its 23,000
employees who have not been paid since March and some of them
like engineers and pilots were getting part salaries since
last December. The company also owes over Rs 10,000 crore to
aircraft vendors/lessors.
Meanwhile, the tribunal may also hear the pleas of the
two operational creditors–Shaman Wheels and Gaggar
Enterprises, Thursday. These companies claim Rs 8.74 crore,
and Rs 53 lakh respectively from the airline, and were the
first to take the airline for bankruptcy on June 10. (PTI)
