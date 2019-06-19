Jet: Pilots,engineers unions, 2 Dutch vendors want to be made parties; hearing from Thursday

MUMBAI, June 19:The pilots and engineers unions

of Jet Airways and two Dutch logistics vendors to the grounded

airline Wednesday moved the NCLT seeking them to be made

parties to the bankruptcy hearings, which the tribunal will

begin from Thursday.

The consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank had

filed for bankruptcy Tuesday at the Mumbai bench of the

National Company Law Tribunal, seeking to recover over Rs

8,500 crore of their funds from the airline that was formally

grounded on April 17.

While, the pilots and engineers unions want to be made

party to the case, the representatives of two Dutch firms want

the tribunal’s nod to make an intervention petition.

It can be noted that two logistics vendors of Jet in

the Netherlands had confiscated a passenger jet at the

Amsterdam airport late March seeking dues and a local had in

May ordered bankruptcy process against the grounded airline

and had appointed Rocco Mulder as the administrator for the

bankruptcy proceedings.

The names of the vendors are not known immediately.

The NCLT tribunal comprising VP Singh and Ravikumar

Duraisamy adjourned the matter to Thursday for when it will

also hear these intervention applications.

Jet Airways owes over Rs 3,000 crore to its 23,000

employees who have not been paid since March and some of them

like engineers and pilots were getting part salaries since

last December. The company also owes over Rs 10,000 crore to

aircraft vendors/lessors.

Meanwhile, the tribunal may also hear the pleas of the

two operational creditors–Shaman Wheels and Gaggar

Enterprises, Thursday. These companies claim Rs 8.74 crore,

and Rs 53 lakh respectively from the airline, and were the

first to take the airline for bankruptcy on June 10. (PTI)

&&&