Jehan wins Race 3 to move up to second place in Asian F3 Championship

ABU DHABI: Indian racer Jehan Daruvala ended round 3 of the Formula 3 Asian Championship with an emphatic win from pole position here on Sunday, pushing himself up to the second spot in the points table.

Each racer is allowed to use two sets of tyres per weekend. Jehan had kept aside his fresh set of tyres for the last race of the weekend.

Guanyu Zhou from China was expected to be on a similar strategy, starting second. The lights went off and Jehan, driving for Mumbai Falcons, had an excellent start from the pole to lead into the first corner.

Zhou followed Jehan into second, while the two Frenchmen behind them were side by side. Isack Hadjar, starting from fourth, managed to overtake championship leader Pierre-Louis Chovet and climb to third. (AGENCIES)