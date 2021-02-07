Rishabh doesn’t need to change his game but he can be sensible in putting team first: Pujara

CHENNAI: Cheteshwar Pujara doesn’t want Rishabh Pant to curb his natural attacking instincts but would like the swashbuckler to be more “sensible” with his shot selection while putting the team’s requirements above everything else.

Pant scored a breathtaking 91 off 88 balls but then threw it away with a poor shot off Dom Bess as India finished the third day of the opening Test against England at 257 for six.

“It is his (Pant) natural game so we cannot restrict him much. He can’t be too defensive because by doing so he can get out quickly. It is good for his game that he keeps on playing his shots but, at times, he has to be very selective,” said Pujara at the end of the day’s play.

“He needs to understand which shots to play, which not. He needs to understand in which situation it is important that he stays in the crease. Balancing things out is the most important for him,” said one of the calmest influences in the Indian dressing room.

Pujara believes that a talent like Pant will learn from his mistakes as he has the ability to rectify and play for the team’s cause.

“He will learn from his mistakes. There are times when he can be little more patient and build another partnership with whoever is there in the crease. He is capable of putting the team first because whenever he bats longer, then we will always end up posting a big total. So, I am sure he will realise that.” (AGENCIES)