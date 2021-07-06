JEE Main Dates Announced, Exams In July, August

New Delhi: The postponed April and May sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held in July and August, union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. The third session of JEE Main will be held from July 20 to July 25, and the fourth session will be conducted between July 27 to August 2, 2021. Students who hadn’t registered due to Covid will now be allowed to again apply, Mr Pokhroiyal informed adding that the NTA has allowed application from tonight, July 6 till the night of July 8.