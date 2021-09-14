JEE Main results to be declared today: Ministry of Education

New Delhi: JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main results 2021 today at the official NTA website – jeemain.nta.nic.in, the Education Ministry has confirmed. JEE Main Session 4 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1. The JEE Main result time (expected) is 10 PM, according to reports. On September 6, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys and question paper on the NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the last 13 days, the JEE Main result is awaited by over 7.32 lakh students. Besides the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main result 2021 link will also be activated on the ntaresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number, date of birth and password to access the JEE Main session 4 result link.