India says it’s disappointed with ‘unwarranted’ remarks made by UN envoy on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Sept 14: India has taken note of references in the oral update by the United Nations high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet and expressed disappointment over her remarks on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued by India, MEA Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu said, “We take note of references to India in the oral update by the High Commissioner and express our disappointment over her unwarranted remarks on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which do not reflect the ground reality.”

United Nations high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet criticised India for pressure on journalists, use of UAPA and “frequent” temporary communication blackouts in Jammu and Kashmir. She said the use of UAPA in India is “worrying and said hundreds of people remain in detention.”

India has rebutted all the observations made by UN high commissioner vis a vis union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement issued by MEA secretary west Reenat Sandhu further said, “India’s approach to global promotion and protection of human rights is based on our own experience as a pluralistic and inclusive society and vibrant democracy. We believe that the promotion and protection of human rights are best pursued through dialogue, consultation and cooperation among States and through provision of technical assistance and capacity building.

“Any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in a transparent and impartial manner, anchored in respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of States,” Sandhu said.

India further said human rights is fundamental right and India’s independent judiciary, free media enjoy full human rights, MEA secretary Renat Sandhu also emphasized that despite Covid, India’s development agenda continues.

She said, “India’s Constitution enshrines basic human rights as fundamental rights. Our Parliament, independent judiciary, vibrant media and civil society ensure full enjoyment of human rights by our people. We believe that achievement of Sustainable Development Goals will contribute to realization and enjoyment of basic human rights, and have therefore pursued inclusive and sustainable development to ensure a better life for our citizens. As part of our development agenda, we have undertaken targeted policy measures to empower the most vulnerable segments of society. Despite COVID-19 challenges, we continue to follow this approach by focusing our efforts on saving lives and livelihoods.”

India also said, “The situation in Afghanistan continues to be of grave concern. The UNSC Resolution 2593 should guide the international community’s approach to Afghanistan.

India said it has been at the forefront of global action and discourse on promotion and protection of human rights and will continue to do so.

India is also seeking re-election to the Human Rights Council for the term 2022-24 and has called for continued support of the UN Member States to India’s candidature. (Agencies)