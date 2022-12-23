JCMS celebrates 133rd birth anniversary of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) celebrated birth anniversary of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan at Mahajan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu, with solemnity and fervor.

The function started with chanting of Gayatri Mantra, followed by lighting of traditional lamp with enthusiasm and offering floral tributes at the portrait of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion, Romesh Chander Gupta (president of the Sabha) highlighted the achievements of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan, who also became first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir State in October 1947 and played a key role in the accession of J&K State to India. JCMS president said that Justice Mahajan was appointed Member of RIN Rehabilitation Boundary Commission.

“He was a social worker, a noted judicial figure and played a great role in uniting our country. He is often credited as architect of J&K princely State’s accession to India. He was 3rd Chief Justice of India in 1954,” he said, adding, Mehr Chand Mahajan was the only judge in Indian history who became a Prime Minister of J&K and occupied other prestigious positions and offices in this country.

Subash Gupta (vice president, JCMS) threw light on the major initiatives taken by Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan, especially for the upliftment of people of J&K belonging to downtrodden families, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

Ravi Rohmetra also spoke in detail on the life of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan. The proceedings of the function were conducted by Sanjay Mahajan (general secretary).

The function was attended by prominent personalities of the Sabha namely Shiv Partap Gupta (senior vice president), Dr Mohan Lal Gupta (cashier), Prabhu Shah, Surinder Gupta, Balbir Gupta, Atul Gupta, Ramesh Gupta, Dr Bimal Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Satish Gupta, Rakesh Gupta and others.