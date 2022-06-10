JCCI raises concern over Bhaderwah incident, pleads for communal harmony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Expressing serious concern over the incident of Bhaderwah where some remarks were raised against particular community and some individuals after religious congregation besides damage caused to Vasuki Nag Temple at Kailash Kund, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry asked the JKUT Administration to take stern action against the people responsible for it.

The Jammu Chamber also raised concern over the prevailing situation in the Bhaderwah town and said that Government must take action as per the law of the land against the people instigating communal tension and disturbing peace in the region. At the same time, the JCCI appealed to the civil society members from all the communities to come forward and take necessary steps to maintain peace, brotherhood and age old communal harmony in the region.

Addressing media persons here today, Arun Gupta, president CCI Jammu, said that the situation in Bhaderwah is grave. “A well-planned conspiracy was hatched by some unscrupulous elements to divide the people and make them fight (against) each other to destroy century old communal harmony and brotherhood of people of the town,” he said.

Gupta mentioned that the recent selective innocent killings and incident of vandalizing Shri Vasuki Nag Ji Temple at Kailash Kund in Bhaderwah is not the only one as there are certain elements who want to vitiate the peaceful environment by repeatedly doing such acts which are totally unacceptable.

The JCCI president appealed to both the communities of Bhaderwah town to play their crucial role in combating growing tendencies of intolerance and hate, saying societal renaissance holds key to bind communities and regions together, especially in a diverse erstwhile state like Jammu and Kashmir.

He appealed the people to remain vigilant from the anti-national elements who are trying to create wedge between the communities for their vested interests. He asked people of Bhaderwah town to come forward and expose such elements who are enemy of peace, prosperity and amity.

Gupta appealed to the LG’s administration to act stringently against the culprits as such repeated incident has the potential to escalate communal tension.

Among others who were present during press conference included, Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta- secretary general, Rajesh Gupta – secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer.