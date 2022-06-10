CLUJ Academic Council approves introduction of Honors, PG programs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Academic Council of the Cluster University of Jammu met here today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Bechan Lal and approved several decisions.

The major decisions taken in the Academic Council included; introduction of Honors programmes in the Constituent Colleges as per NEP 2020 guidelines and commencement of Post-graduate Programmes in ten subjects. The Academics Council also approved syllabi of 7th to 10th semesters of the PG Integrated courses.

After threadbare discussions, the Academic Council recommended a roadmap for the smooth implementation of NEP-2020.

Prof Qayyum Husain, Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar was special invitee in the Academic Council meet wherein Dr Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University of Jammu, presented the agenda which included 12 items.

The meeting was also attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Deans of various Faculties, Principals of Constituent Colleges, Heads of Departments, Registrar and Deans of the Faculties of the Cluster University Srinagar.