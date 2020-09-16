Jawan injured in Pakistan firing on LoC, succumbs

JAMMU : An Army jawan attained martyrdom in Pakistan firing near Line of Control in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Spokesperson here said that Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri on Tuesday evening.

“Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire and in the incident, Naik Aneesh Thomas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. (agencies)