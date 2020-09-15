‘Jan Bhagidari’ of religious leaders pivotal in fight against Covid: Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a sensitization meeting with religious leaders from across Jammu & Kashmir at, SKICC here today.

Highlighting the role of religious leaders under greater ‘Jan Bhagidari’, community participation, the Lt Governor called upon them to make efforts for assisting sensitization, surveillance and driving behavioural change among the people to prevent the spread of the virus.

Expressing gratitude towards all religious leaders for participating in scores at the venue and through video conferencing from across J&K, the Lt Governor underscored the importance of their indispensable role to spread awareness about COVID SOPs and precautionary measures to be taken.

In his address, the Lt Governor laid stress on the detailed the four pillars of effective COVID management namely; Testing, Health System Preparedness, Surveillance/ Containment and Individual Behaviour, as highlighted by Dr. V K Paul, Member NITI Aayog. He explained how each of these pillars helps in the decisive battle against the virus.

The Lt Governor also urged the leaders to promote ways to strengthen immunity like regular exercise, healthy diet, and use of Ayurvedic/Unani medicines.

The religious leaders unanimously assured the Lt Governor and the UT administration that they would extend full cooperation to them in the fight against the ongoing pandemic. They acknowledged their ever-important role in the mission against COVID and also prayed for normalcy at the earliest.

It was assured by the Lt Governor that all suggestions put forward by the religious leaders would be considered for putting up a united front against COVID-19. He also urged them to spread awareness about the J&K Health Scheme under which all families, even the ones which were earlier not eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), will be entitled to get health insurance of Rs 5 lakh every year.

In his special address, resource person, and member NITI Aayog, Prof Dr. Vinod K Paul also gave a detailed presentation describing ways to contain the spread of the virus. Stress was laid on wearing of masks and regular sanitization of hands with soap or hand sanitizer liquids.

The meeting was also attended by Advisors to Lt Governor, RR Bhatnagar and Baseer Khan; Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo; Director NHM, Bhupinder Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary and other senior officers.

Informative presentation and a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also showcased at the occasion. The assembly was exhaustively informed about the transmission ways of the dreaded coronavirus. Statistics were also presented to the gathering to validate how effective social distancing and other measures are in preventing the spread of the virus.