Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reopens For Traffic

JAMMU, Jul 20: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed on Thursday after a day-long closure due to landslides and mudslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

Heavy rains had triggered landslides and mudslides at multiple places blocking the highway in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

The highway is through for two-way traffic and all stranded vehicles have been cleared, they said. Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta took stock of the the situation at the highway and underscored the need for taking strict action against slow moving vehicles and overloaded trucks.

He asked executing agencies to handover the second tube of the Ramban flyover by August 15 and the Banihal bypass by the end of this year.