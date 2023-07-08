Traffic Movement Suspended On Jammu-Srinagar NH, Mughal Road Following Landslides

JAMMU, Jul 8: Traffic movement was temporarily suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road here on Saturday following multiple landslides triggered by heavy overnight rainfall, officials said. Train service between Banihal and Qazigund stations has also been suspended for the day, they said.

Several landslides struck the national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Keela Morh, Sita Ram Passi and Panthiyal in Ramban, the officials said.

They said a portion of the road leading to the Panthiyal tunnel was washed away.

A traffic department official said work was underway to clear the road and repair the affected sections despite the incessant rains. “People are advised not to travel on the highway till the restoration work is completed,” he added.

Mughal Road, an alternative link connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with the Shopian district of south Kashmir, also witnessed several landslides near Rata Chambh in Poonch district.

Road clearance agencies are on the job to ensure early restoration of traffic, the officials said.

They said the waterlogging of the railway tracks near Hillar forced the suspension of the rail service between Banihal and Qazigund for the day.

The weatherman has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbances across Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday. (Agencies)