Dr Karan Singh unveils Golden Jalheri of Shivling at Karaneshwar Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust, today unveiled a magnificent gold-plated Jalheri of Sphatik Shivling, costing approximately Rs 15 lakhs, at the Karaneshwar Temple within the premises of Shree Raghunath ji Temple, Jammu.

The cost of this Golden Jalheri was paid by Dr Karan Singh from his personal expenses. A team of highly skilled goldsmiths from Amritsar was specially brought in to create this marvelously crafted Golden Jalheri, showcasing their expertise and craftsmanship.

Ajatshatru Singh, Ranvijay Singh and Martand Singh, all Trustees, accompanied the Chairman Trustee at the unveiling of Golden Jalheri.

On Thursday, the Hawan was started by Ashok Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the Trust, which culminated today with the Puran Aahuti by Dr Karan Singh. The decoration of the Karaneshwar Temple was made by the Royal family.

In addition to this momentous occasion, Dr Karan Singh conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, fostering a sense of unity and goodwill among the community. He shared that this Natraj ji Temple holds a special significance as it was personally got built by him. He highlighted the rare Sphatik Shivling which was specially imported by him from Germany, enriching its spiritual ambience.

Expressing his commitment towards preserving and enhancing the temples falling under the ambit of Dharmarth Trust, Dr Karan Singh emphasized the organization’s dedicated efforts in ensuring the maintenance and provision of modern facilities for devotees.

During his visit, Dr. Karan Singh also interacted with devotees and distributed Prasad among them.

Later, Dr Karan Singh presented the ‘Employee of the Year’ awards to two exemplary employees- Sheetal Jamwal from Jammu and Manzoor Ahmed Parray from Kashmir. The award, consisting of a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000, serves as recognition for their dedication. He encouraged all employees to serve the Trust as well as visiting devotees with utmost dedication.

Prominent among those, who were present, include S M Sahni and Vishal Abrol, Members of Dharmarth Trust Council; Anil Sharma, President Dharmik Yuva Mandal, representatives of Brahmanl Kumaris Ashram, Sanjay Gupta, President RBBA, Baldev Khullar, Surinder Mahajan, Anoop Mittal and members of Kanak Mandi.