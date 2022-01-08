Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow: Officials

Srinagar, Jan 8: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Sunday as continuous heavy rains and snowfall has led to blockades at number of places along the 270-km stretch, officials said.

“Tomorrow Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain suspended as the the heavy rains and snowfall has triggered large scale shooting stones activity, landslides and slipper road conditions on the (thoroughfare). The highway is blocked at many places,” a traffic department official said.

He said there people are advised not to undertake any journey on the highway till the restoration work is completed and surface is traffic worthy. The traffic plied on Friday before fresh weather system to its closure again. (Agencies)