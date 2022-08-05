Jammu spiker makes into U-20 Indian team

Jammu, Aug 5: Ace spiker Mannat Choudhary from bordering Ranbir Singh Pura village of Jammu has made into the U20 team for AVC Cup Volleyball Championship to be held from Aug 7 to 14 in Thailand.

As per official communique, the spiker was selected for the Indian team on the basis of his splendid performance in the Junior National Volleyball Championship held last year at Burdwan in West Bengal.

The performance of the youngster caught the eyes of the selection committee of Volleyball Federation of India and made into the coaching camp.

He is a trainee of coach Rajeev Dogra, posted at Sports Authority of India run centre in Jammu.

The Volleyball Association of J&K have congratulated him for his feat of becoming second player from Jammu region after Saqlain Tariq to make into Indian squad.

Choudhary, however, attended 60-day coaching camp under the guidance of Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardee G E Sridharan along with other shortlisted players at KIIT and KISS University, Bhubaneshwar. (Agencies)