Crypto Exchange WazirX’s Bank Balance Frozen By Enforcement Directorate

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched premises belonging to a directors of Zanmai Lab, a company that runs popular cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, and order a freeze on his bank balance of INR 64.67 Crore.

This comes just days after Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that the ED is investigating two cases related to WazirX, for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.