Jammu Smart City project: Div Com chairs 9th Board of Directors meeting

* Asks deptts to work in unison for creating tangible assets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Dr Raghav Langer today chaired the 9th Board of Directors meeting of Jammu Smart City Project.

The meeting was attended by IGP Jammu,(Director JSCL) Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lawasa, (Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Smart City); Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta; VC JDA, Rohit Khajuria, Chief Engineers of PWD, Irrigation & Flood Control, Director Tourism, Director Floriculture, besides senior functionaries of Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and other board members.

The CEO gave a detailed power-point presentation on the works taken up and completed, so far besides future work plans for the smart city projects. She also presented agenda points before the members for discussion and approval of various projects under smart city.

The CEO also apprised the Board members about the status of ongoing projects including Way-finding Signages, Panjtirthi Parking, Vertical Garden, Improvement of Road from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk, Solid Waste Management projects, Up-gradation of fire and Emergency services, Construction of Musical Fountains at Bagh-e- Bahu, Jammu Zoological park etc.

It was informed that some projects are near completion, while work is in full swing on the rest.

It was also informed in the meeting that tenders have been floated for various projects under JSCL, which includes installation of Smart Poles in Jammu city on PPP mode at 20 Locations, Façade lighting illumination of Bahu Fort and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, improvement of 23 junctions, modernization of Narwal Fruit/ Vegetable mandi, AD panels and Dashboard display at Intersection and street lights, Jammu Smart Public Bicycle sharing system, Smart Cards, Smart toilets, IT based smart parking management system.

The Board members also discussed in detail the projects that need to be tendered, which include High Street at Residency Road, Integrated Command and Control Centre, Intelligent Traffic Management System, E-bill & pay for civic services etc. It was informed that various other projects are also under preparation stage which include complete street development, smart lightings at 4th bridge, E Rickshaws for Old city, development of cycle track, street vender zones, blue green project, waste composting, E support centre, smart traffic booth, Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre, Development of River front.

The Divisional Commissioner issued instructions to the senior Government functionaries to expedite the works being taken up by their respective departments for early completion. He asked the concerned officers to keep ambit of project for longer horizon and expedite work in a time bound manner so that tangible results are achieved on the ground. He also asked the concerned departments to work in unison, zeal and dedication for completion of Smart City Project to make Jammu a model city.