Jammu | Security Tightened After Tiffin Box-Based IED Found On Sidhra-Narwal Highway Stretch In Nagrota

JAMMU, Nov 5: Security has been tightened in Jammu’s Nagrota after a tiffin box-based improvised explosive device (IED) was found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch on Saturday evening.

A 2 kg IED was recovered at the National Highway yesterday, after which security has been tightened on the highway. Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a bid to target the National Highway.

“A Tiffin Box-based IED weighing around two kilogrammes was found after searching the area, which has now been taken into possession after successful detonation,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in the statement.

Earlier, according to the police, around 5.30 pm, they received information that a suspicious object had been found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu, near a police checkpoint.

On receiving the information, a police team, along with Police Component Jammu and the Dog Squad, rushed to the spot.

The police further informed that a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered in the matter and further investigation is underway. (Agencies)