EMPLOYMENT (05-11-2023)

Vishwamitra Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Vacancy :

* Technical Sales Officer : for (Samba – Kathua) & (Katra – Udhampur) B.Tech/MBA/Diploma Holder

* Computer Operator for Gangyal & Katra

* Electrician in Jammu – Diploma in Electrical / ITI Experience : Min 2 years for Electrician

Mob.: +91 91039 96297, +91 91039 96204

helpyou@vishwamitrawatertechnologies.com

Vacancy

Marketing Managers (Male/Female)

Experienced Only: 1-3 yrs

Min Qualification: Graduate

Salary: 15000 + Incentives

Religare Broking Ltd.

37 P Sectors 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu (Near PNB)

For Walk-in Contact:

9906339912 / 9906251856

Required

Cook cum helper

Salary 12000/-

Timing 9 to 7 pm

near B.N. Hospital

Talab Tillo

Mob.: 9419143820

URGENT JOB OPENING

Require Sales and Marketing executives for Wholesale Dealing in all districts of J&K for:

1. Grocery & Food Products

2. Cosmetics & Home Care Products

Min. 3+ Years of experience of Wholesale Market and Distribution network.

Salary + Incentives as per Industry Standards

(Sunday Open)

Shiv Shakti Traders

8527992181,9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Salespersons, Office Boy for a leading Hardware Distributor, in Jammu. Minimum qualification for Salesperson is 10+2/Graduate, with one year HW Trade experience, having own two-wheeler. Salary Negotiable.

Contact: 9419181359, 6005121079

REQUIRED

* Marketing Executive – 1 M/F Part Time/ Full Time.

* Math Teacher – 1 M/F

9th to 12th (Timing: 9.00 – 2.00)

Contact: Step up Tutorial

9906275101, Kachi Chawni.

REQUIRED

Gym Trainer Required for B strong Gym for evening shift at Chatha.

Contact No. 9906299900

Vacancy for Accountant

Reputed and old CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Accounting and Balance Sheet making in CA Firm. CA Students and dropouts will be preferred.Handsome Salary shall be paid.

Interested Candidates

can contact at 9419185051

Teachers Required

For gen studies

(NDA/CDS Syllabus)

For Brigadier Jamwal’s

Lakshya Defence Academy

Ambphalla Jammu

9797519939

Required Junior Engineer

Applications are invited from retired preferably for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) for J&K Dharmarth Trust, Jammu to look after the civil works of the Trust. Applications must be well versed in Civil (Construction) works and should submit their resume before 20/11/2023 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary Negotiable.

For details contact :

Mobile No. 7051549250

PCI INFOTECH

PRIVATE LIMITED

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* DIGITAL MARKETING (M/F) Exp : 1-3 Yrs

* ACCOUNTANT (F) Exp 1-3 Yrs

* IT-SUPPORT (M) Exp :1-3 Yrs

* CHATBOT DEVELOPER (M/F) Exp : 1-3 Yrs

KINDLY SEND YOUR RESUME OR

FEEL FREE TO CALL

OPP. LAJWANTI HOSPITAL,

GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU

+ 91 8899902662/ 7051002662

JOBS IN Multinational Company

Full time and part time Jobs.

Salary Package:- 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs.

Job Profile:- Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Branch Manager. Fresher and Retired persons can also apply.

Salary for Part time employees also.

Retired persons can also apply.

Contact:- 9070862222, 7006234826

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near M C Khalsa College Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MA/ B.A, B.Ed 2 Posts

Sub : Urdu/Music

2. M.C.A/B.C.A 1 Post

Sub : Computer

3. Drawing/Art & Craft Teacher 1 Post

Female Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a School can

WhatsApp their Resumes on

9797303361

REQUIRED

Sales Representative

For Plywood and Hardware Showroom

Contact No:

9419899999, 9419633333

Required

Urgently Required Male Nurse (MMPHW), Pharmacist and Sales Person for a reputed Medical Clinic at Nagrota.

Contact: 9070904040

CAREWELL JOB PLACEMENT

Jobs for all experiences/Freshers

No qualification Bar

Handsome Salary

Jobs in Jammu

All 8th, 10th, 12th, Grad. etc.

House No. 86 near Kundal Library

Rehari Chungi

Contact No

8899827285

REQUIRED

Tele caller staff

Salary:

No bar

Mob: 9541878283

REQUIRED

Salesgirl/ Salesboy / Cashier having Knowledge of Computer.

Salary 10K

BANIYA INFOTECH

Gole Market, Jammu.

Contact: 9103482475

NURSE REQUIRED

Required immediately 24×7 Qualified Male Nurse for Father at Home in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Contact 91 9902744223

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No : 0191-2535337/4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

TGT (All Subjects) Relevant Degree

PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Degree

Maid (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.

“Hanbros International’’

Urgent Requirement

1. Area Sales Executives- 6 No. (Two Wheeler Must, having experience in FMCG/Electrical Products preferred)

2. Tele Sales Coordinator (Female)-3 No.

Anyone with relevant working experience and who thinks they can accept the challenge can apply..

(Salary range Rs 9000 to Rs 18000+TA+incentives)

Send your resume to “jammu.citadelindia@gmail.com)’’

Cont No. 09858000171

Urgently Required Female Maid:

Urgently required a female maid for home to cook and maintain the kitchen and house keeping at Vasant Vihar, 23-C, Talab Tillo, Near New Kamla Palace Banquet Hall, Jammu.

Salary Rs 6000/- to Rs 7000/- (negotiable) as day worker from 9.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

For Further details contact at

9103048269/ 8899688602

Job Vacancy

Require Professional for

Design and Sales Executive

Qualification :

AutoCAD Software

Operator

Godrej interio, Jammu

Contact : 8899700777; nfc@live.in

VACANCY FOR CA OFFICE

Office location : Trikuta Nagar

1 Nos- Accounts/Audit Assistant

Min. Requirement:

* Experience 2-3 years (Pref. in CA Office)

* Graduation (in Commerce)

* Good Computer working skills (MS-Office Proficient)

* CA students with relevant experience shall be preferred

* CA students may also apply for Articleship.

Interested Candidates can contact at 8899499042