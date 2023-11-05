EMPLOYMENT (05-11-2023)

Vishwamitra Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Vacancy :
* Technical Sales Officer : for (Samba – Kathua) & (Katra – Udhampur) B.Tech/MBA/Diploma Holder
* Computer Operator for Gangyal & Katra
* Electrician in Jammu – Diploma in Electrical / ITI Experience : Min 2 years for Electrician
Mob.: +91 91039 96297, +91 91039 96204
helpyou@vishwamitrawatertechnologies.com
Vacancy
Marketing Managers (Male/Female)
Experienced Only: 1-3 yrs
Min Qualification: Graduate
Salary: 15000 + Incentives
Religare Broking Ltd.
37 P Sectors 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu (Near PNB)
For Walk-in Contact:
9906339912 / 9906251856
Required
Cook cum helper
Salary 12000/-
Timing 9 to 7 pm
near B.N. Hospital
Talab Tillo
Mob.: 9419143820
URGENT JOB OPENING
Require Sales and Marketing executives for Wholesale Dealing in all districts of J&K for:
1. Grocery & Food Products
2. Cosmetics & Home Care Products
Min. 3+ Years of experience of Wholesale Market and Distribution network.
Salary + Incentives as per Industry Standards
(Sunday Open)
Shiv Shakti Traders
8527992181,9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Salespersons, Office Boy for a leading Hardware Distributor, in Jammu. Minimum qualification for Salesperson is 10+2/Graduate, with one year HW Trade experience, having own two-wheeler. Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 9419181359, 6005121079
REQUIRED
* Marketing Executive – 1 M/F Part Time/ Full Time.
* Math Teacher – 1 M/F
9th to 12th (Timing: 9.00 – 2.00)
Contact: Step up Tutorial
9906275101, Kachi Chawni.
REQUIRED
Gym Trainer Required for B strong Gym for evening shift at Chatha.
Contact No. 9906299900
Vacancy for Accountant
Reputed and old CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Accounting and Balance Sheet making in CA Firm. CA Students and dropouts will be preferred.Handsome Salary shall be paid.
Interested Candidates
can contact at 9419185051
Teachers Required
For gen studies
(NDA/CDS Syllabus)
For Brigadier Jamwal’s
Lakshya Defence Academy
Ambphalla Jammu
9797519939
Required Junior Engineer
Applications are invited from retired preferably for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) for J&K Dharmarth Trust, Jammu to look after the civil works of the Trust. Applications must be well versed in Civil (Construction) works and should submit their resume before 20/11/2023 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary Negotiable.
For details contact :
Mobile No. 7051549250
PCI INFOTECH
PRIVATE LIMITED
URGENTLY REQUIRED
* DIGITAL MARKETING (M/F) Exp : 1-3 Yrs
* ACCOUNTANT (F) Exp 1-3 Yrs
* IT-SUPPORT (M) Exp :1-3 Yrs
* CHATBOT DEVELOPER (M/F) Exp : 1-3 Yrs
KINDLY SEND YOUR RESUME OR
FEEL FREE TO CALL
OPP. LAJWANTI HOSPITAL,
GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU
+ 91 8899902662/ 7051002662
JOBS IN Multinational Company
Full time and part time Jobs.
Salary Package:- 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs.
Job Profile:- Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Branch Manager. Fresher and Retired persons can also apply.
Salary for Part time employees also.
Retired persons can also apply.
Contact:- 9070862222, 7006234826
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near M C Khalsa College Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MA/ B.A, B.Ed 2 Posts
Sub : Urdu/Music
2. M.C.A/B.C.A 1 Post
Sub : Computer
3. Drawing/Art & Craft Teacher 1 Post
Female Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a School can
WhatsApp their Resumes on
9797303361
REQUIRED
Sales Representative
For Plywood and Hardware Showroom
Contact No:
9419899999, 9419633333
Required
Urgently Required Male Nurse (MMPHW), Pharmacist and Sales Person for a reputed Medical Clinic at Nagrota.
Contact: 9070904040
CAREWELL JOB PLACEMENT
Jobs for all experiences/Freshers
No qualification Bar
Handsome Salary
Jobs in Jammu
All 8th, 10th, 12th, Grad. etc.
House No. 86 near Kundal Library
Rehari Chungi
Contact No
8899827285
REQUIRED
Tele caller staff
Salary:
No bar
Mob: 9541878283
REQUIRED
Salesgirl/ Salesboy / Cashier having Knowledge of Computer.
Salary 10K
BANIYA INFOTECH
Gole Market, Jammu.
Contact: 9103482475
NURSE REQUIRED
Required immediately 24×7 Qualified Male Nurse for Father at Home in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Contact 91 9902744223
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No : 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
TGT (All Subjects) Relevant Degree
PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Degree
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.
“Hanbros International’’
Urgent Requirement
1. Area Sales Executives- 6 No. (Two Wheeler Must, having experience in FMCG/Electrical Products preferred)
2. Tele Sales Coordinator (Female)-3 No.
Anyone with relevant working experience and who thinks they can accept the challenge can apply..
(Salary range Rs 9000 to Rs 18000+TA+incentives)
Send your resume to “jammu.citadelindia@gmail.com)’’
Cont No. 09858000171
Urgently Required Female Maid:
Urgently required a female maid for home to cook and maintain the kitchen and house keeping at Vasant Vihar, 23-C, Talab Tillo, Near New Kamla Palace Banquet Hall, Jammu.
Salary Rs 6000/- to Rs 7000/- (negotiable) as day worker from 9.30 AM to 4.30 PM.
For Further details contact at
9103048269/ 8899688602
Job Vacancy
Require Professional for
Design and Sales Executive
Qualification :
AutoCAD Software
Operator
Godrej interio, Jammu
Contact : 8899700777; nfc@live.in
VACANCY FOR CA OFFICE
Office location : Trikuta Nagar
1 Nos- Accounts/Audit Assistant
Min. Requirement:
* Experience 2-3 years (Pref. in CA Office)
* Graduation (in Commerce)
* Good Computer working skills (MS-Office Proficient)
* CA students with relevant experience shall be preferred
* CA students may also apply for Articleship.
Interested Candidates can contact at 8899499042