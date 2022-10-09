Jammu North will see massive development in coming years: Manhas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Former Member-Parliament Rajya Sabha and Ex State President Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir Shamsher Singh Manhas today started series of developmental works in Jammu North Assembly Constituency.

Manhas along with Councillor Ashok Singh of Ward Number 59 started the construction work of Baba Sidh Goria lane at Paloura with an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Later, Manhas visited Kot Lower Khas Panchayat and started the lane work along with Sarpanch Rajni Devi with an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion Manhas said he had released Rs 1.25 crore for 12 panchayats of Jammu North during 2020-2021 from his MPLAD’s and after all the codal formalities the funds have been released.

He said Jammu North will see a massive development in the coming years and he will make all efforts to redress the grievances of people.

He said that the Government is making sincere efforts to mitigate the problems of the people on priority.

Manhas also interacted with local residents and gave a patient hearing to their issues. He assured them that all their genuine concerns will be looked into on priority.

Prominent among those who were present there were Ex District President Sukhdev Singh Jamwal, Pawan Singh Bhau, Ved Parkash Sharma, Mangal Singh, Jagtar Singh and Rohit Dubey.