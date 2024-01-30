Jammu Motors introduces Supro Profit Truck Excel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: New Supro Profit Truck Excel series was launched at Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP in a function held here today.

The vehicle was unveiled by Agnivesh Garg-Area Sales Manager for Mahindra & Mahindra in the presence of Swatantar Aggarwal-Chairman of Aggarwal Group, Vineet Aggarwal and Nitin Aggarwal.

Launching the vehicle, Agnivesh Garg said that building on the success of the Supro platform, the Profit Truck Excel series has been designed to redefine last-mile connectivity with its superior power, exceptional style, unparalleled safety, and unsurpassed comfort. The Supro Profit Truck Excel series offers competitive pricing, with the Diesel variant priced at Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“This launch marks a significant stride in the sub-2-tonne segment, showcasing our commitment to empowering businesses and transforming last-mile connectivity in India. The Supro Profit Truck Excel, with its exceptional 500 km range CNG Duo variant, blends power, economy, safety, and comfort, reinforcing our mission to deliver comprehensive, value-driven solutions in logistics and transportation,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, said, “The Supro Profit Truck Excel boasts an advanced 5-speed transmission for improved performance, a reinforced chassis with increased thickness and 19% more stiffness for enhanced stability, and an anti-roll bar, setting new standards in safety.”

Nitin Aggarwal, Partner of Jammu Motor Vehicles thanked the Chief Guest and all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.

He also assured us that Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP will strive hard to serve its customers and make all possible efforts to provide the best services at all times it remains.