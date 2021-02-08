Jammu Declaration to be key to forging regional, religious unity: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Exuding confidence that the Jammu Declaration, emanating from Jammu, would lead to better understanding of inter-regional and intra-religious aspirations between the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said this will eventually boost harmonious growth of the society and strengthen the state and thereby the country.

“Based on the spirit of promoting inclusiveness and isolating divisive tendencies, the Jammu Declaration has captured the imagination of the forward looking people, who yearn for securing lives of generations and creating an atmosphere conducive to peace, progress and prosperity of the regions and sub-regions of J&K”, Rana said while addressing a group of youth on their joining National Conference.

He said that intra-regional and inter-region broad-based dialogue holds key to building confidence among the people and eschewing the tendencies of mistrust, which is alien to composite ethos of this part of the country. Need for such a proposition is all the more important to preserve and sustain the idea of India in general and the idea of J&K in particular, known for unity in diversity, he maintained.

He hoped that the people of the Jammu region will take a lead by rising above party politics and work towards further forging the bonds of amity and regional unity. This will ultimately lead to faster growth, progress and equitable development of all the regions and the sub-regions with no room for any section to nurture the feeling of discrimination, he added.

The Provincial President said youth have to play a main role in this regard as future lies on their intent and action in forging camaraderie between various segments of the society. He said the entry of youth into public life will bring a fresh breather in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir and help in steering it out of the prevailing morass.

“Youth have to be a catalyst of change and the National Conference has all along provided an appropriate platform to them to harness their energies in productive pursuits in the field of governance”, the Provincial President said, adding that the party is the only destination for all those who wish to serve the people.

He said that with their joining, the National Conference will further be strengthened at the grassroots level to meet the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir besides helping it to usher in a new era of peace and hope.