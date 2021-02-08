NC loses Budgam despite majority, PC gets chairmanship of Kupwara

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: The National Conference which has eight District Development Council (DDC) members in Budgam lost the chairmanship to an Independent candidate while Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) stayed away from the election meetings in North Kashmir today fearing cross voting. The Peoples Conference candidate was elected as chairman in Kupwara.

In Budgam, the PAGD despite having majority of 10 DDC members with NC having eight lost the chairmanship of the DDC to an independent candidate, Nazir Ahmad Khan.

NC candidate Abdul Ahad Dar was poised to become chairman of DDC Budgam as NC alone has eight DDC members in the district.

The NC has eight DDC members, People’s Democratic Forum (PDF) two, PDP one, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement one and Independents two.

In the poll meeting for the election of chairman and vice chairman of DDC Budgam, 14 DDC members participated today. There was a tie between Nazir Ahmad Khan and NC candidate Abdul Ahad Dar who were contesting for the chairman post of DDC Budgam after both of them secured seven votes each.

Later, a draw of lots was held in which Nazir Ahmad Khan was declared as winner, thereby elected as chairperson of DDC Budgam.

NC candidate Nazir Ahmad Jahara was elected as vice-chairperson of DDC Budgam after he secured nine votes against his rival independent candidate Nisar Ahmad Sheikh who got five votes.

Peoples Conference today won the DDC chairperson post in Kupwara district while the vice-chairperson post went to an Independent candidate, who was also backed by the PC.

Irfan Panditpuri of PC was unanimously elected as chairperson of the DDC Kupwara during an election meeting held here to elect chairperson and vice-chairperson.

The meeting was attended by nine DDC members only while the remaining four members belonging to PAGD remained absent from the meeting. Out of these 9 members, PC had 5 members of their own while they also got the support of remaining four members paving way for the PC to get the key post of chairperson in Kupwara.

Haji Mohammad Farooq, who was associated with the Congress party but had contested the DDC election as an Independent candidate was elected as Vice Chairman of DDC Kupwara with the backing of PC.

One block in the district is vacant as the counting of votes was halted by the Election Commission due to the participation of a Pakistani woman in the DDC elections.

The election meeting to elect DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson for Kupwara was scheduled to be held at 11 am but it was deferred as four DDC members of NC failed to attend the meeting. Later the elections were held and PC and independent candidates won and were elected as chairman and vice chairman respectively.

And in Baramulla fearing cross voting, the PAGD stayed away from the meeting called by the District Election Officer to elect chairperson and vice-chairperson for the DDC Baramulla.

DEC Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that out of 14 DDC members only 7 members were present during the stipulated period for establishing quorum.

The DEO issued a fresh notification in accordance with the sub-rule (6) of 108-ZN of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Rules, 1996 wherein the election for the office bearers shall now be conducted on 13th of February.

The DEO has also cautioned that action, under rules, shall be initiated against any DDC member who remains absent on next date.

Senior Congress leader Taj Mohi-ud-Din who is also DDC member from Uri said that they deliberately abstained, because there were apprehensions of horse-trading. “At the same time, we also wanted to see our strength, that’s why we abstained and preferred to assemble here. We did a show of strength today. We had already decided on abstaining to see whether there was someone among us involved in the horse-trading, but there is none, we are all here”, he said.

“The horse-trading is on, it occurred in Shopian and other districts; it is something that’s worrying. There are few factors that are encouraging the horse-trading, one is the secret ballot and another is the absence of Anti-Defection Law. These are the reasons we abstained, we will participate on next date”, he said.

“If people have voted for one particular person, or party, if that candidate supports some other party through the sector ballot, then that is a dishonesty with the mandate of people”, he said.

Independent candidate, Irfan Hakeem Lone said that he was poised to become VC of DDC Baramulla but there were apprehensions of cross-voting.

“It was decided that I would be the VC of the DDC, all the parties had supported me in that. But today, the leadership of the NC and Congress told us that there were apprehensions and it was decided to abstain from the voting to make sure that the rumours are wrong”, he said.

“A whip was issued in this regard and it was directed that no one will participate in the elections. The main idea was, if everyone remains present that would mean that the rumours do not have any grounds”, he said.

“All were here from PDP, NC and Congress. We are for the elections, but today’s move was aimed at something else. We are here to work for the development. There was an understanding and that’s why we abstained”, Lone said.