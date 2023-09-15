Jammu City Residents Appealed To Use Water Judiciously

JAMMU, Sept 15: Jal Shakti Department has requested the residents of Jammu City to use water judiciously in view of low filtration amid high turbidity in river Tawi triggered by heavy rains in upper reaches.

“Due to heavy rains in the upper reaches there is very high turbidity in the River Tawi feeding the main Water Treatment Plants of Jammu city due to which the filtration plants are functioning at a low efficiency.

On this account the water supply is likely to remain affected in Jammu city for the next couple of days.

The consumers are requested to use water judiciously” the department stated .