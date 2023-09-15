IIPA To Focus On Cyber Security In Governance: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 : The prestigious Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), an autonomous academic institution of national eminence for training, research and information dissemination in streams related to the ethos of Public Administration under the DoPT, will focus on the study of Cyber Security and data privacy in governance, particularly the potential cyber threats to data by non-state and state actors.

This was stated hare today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Chairman IIPA, while addressing the 323rdExecutive Council Meeting of the IIPA here.

He called upon the Institute to devote itself to developing a safe and effective Cyber Space and protection of Digital Assets in the Government set-up.

Earlier in May this year, the AIIMS, Delhi, the country’s leading medical institute and hospital, was crippled by a series of malware directed by cyber crooks. According to a report by cybersecurity firm CloudSEK,cyberattacks on Indian government agencies more than doubled in 2022.India’s share in total cyberattacks on government agencies rose to 13.7% in 2022 from 6.3% in 2021.

The Executive Council of IIPA, with its Chairman Dr Jitendra Singh presiding the meeting, meanwhile approved that the next Academic Session of IIPA for the year 2024 will also focus on eGovernance Initiatives and Inclusive Service Delivery, besides India’s role in Climate Change Mitigation. These topics will form the theme of the Institute’s journal, – Indian Journal of Public Administration, while its Hindi equivalent will focus on the themes, – Sustainable Development.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last nine years, Dr Jitendra Singh mentioned that there had been a paradigm shift in technology, Swachhata (Cleanliness campaign), accountability and transparency in the Government functioning. The G20 Summit New Delhi Declaration under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi had backed the ‘G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure’, recognising the role of DPI in the delivery of Services, he said, calling for skilled use of Artificial Intelligence in the future.

Dr Jitendra Singh mentioned that the IIPA has a huge pool of new knowledge. He called upon the Member Secretary and IIPA Director General SN Tripathi to publicise widely through various social media platforms the curated subject specific lecture series so that aspiring youth can avail of its benefits while appearing for UPSC Civil Services and other Exams.

“IIPA has such a vast pool of useful knowledge in different subject papers that everybody can make use of while shaping their careers. IIPA can give a run for money to many private run coaching academies,” he said.

Calling for integration of various government Capacity Building programmes, Dr Jitendra Singh also asked the IIPA to mark its presence on social media by identifying ten success stories and presenting it in the form of short videos.

“The IIPA has the potential to emerge as a hub of new knowledge by integrating its programmes with the Capacity Building Commission,” he said.

In the last year, the IIPA started training of State Government officials with State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) of Bihar, Maharashtra, Govt. of NCT Delhi, Allahabad High Court, J&K Urban Local Body etc. A total of 32 training programmes for State Governments were conducted.